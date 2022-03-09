Police fine eight individuals and two businesses for violation of COVID-19 measures

Cyprus Police fined 8 individuals and 2 business owners or managers for violating protective measures aiming to contain the spread of COVID-19.

A police spokesperson told CNA that in the last 24 hours the Force carried out a total of 1,709 checks throughout the government-controlled areas.

In Nicosia, Police carried out 400 checks reporting two businesses and five persons, in Limassol 347 checks were carried out without imposing any fines, in Larnaca one individual was fined following 359 checks, in Pafos no fines were reported after 93 checks, in Famagusta two individuals were fined following 359 checks, while no fines were issued after 156 checks in Morphou.

Finally, the Traffic Department carried out 176 checks without issuing any fines.