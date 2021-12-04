Police fine 9 citizens and 7 establishment owners for violations of COVID-19 measures

Police fined 9 individuals and 7 establishment owners in the last 24 hours for violation of COVID-19 measures across Cyprus.

A Police spokesperson told CNA on Saturday that a total of 2,544 checks were carried out in the government-controlled areas in the last 24 hours with 1,178 checks in Nicosia without any fines. In Limassol, after 206 checks 2 people and 4 shop owners were reported, in Larnaca 448 checks with 3 people reported, in Pafos there were 140 checks with 3 shop owners reported while in Famagusta after 301 checks 1 individual and in Morphou, 3 people were reported after 105 checks

The Traffic police and the Port & Marine police carried out 155 and 11 checks respectively with no fines issued.