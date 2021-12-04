NewsLocalPolice fine 9 citizens and 7 establishment owners for violations of COVID-19...

Police fine 9 citizens and 7 establishment owners for violations of COVID-19 measures

Covid Police
Covid Police

Police fined 9 individuals and 7 establishment owners in the last 24 hours for violation of COVID-19 measures across Cyprus.

A Police spokesperson told CNA on Saturday that a total of 2,544 checks were carried out in the government-controlled areas in the last 24 hours with 1,178 checks in Nicosia without any fines. In Limassol, after 206 checks 2 people and 4 shop owners were reported, in Larnaca 448 checks with 3 people reported, in Pafos there were 140 checks with 3 shop owners reported while in Famagusta after 301 checks 1 individual and in Morphou, 3 people were reported after 105 checks

The Traffic police and the Port & Marine police carried out 155 and 11 checks respectively with no fines issued.

By gavriella
Previous articleSyrian suspect in murder of Russian women changes his story
Next articleMigrants found on Nicosia-Larnaca highway

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros