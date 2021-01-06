Police fine 89 citizens, three premises for covid measures breach

Police conducted 7,971 checks island-wide in the last 24 hours during which they reported three establishments and 89 individuals for violations of COVID-19 measures.

A police officer from the Press Office said that the three cases referred to two kiosks, one in Paphos which does not have antiseptic and thermometer and one in Larnaca in which the owner did not wear a masque. The third cases referred to gold premises in Paphos were 28 people were found. The fine in this case reached 8,000 euros.

In Nicosia out of 2,636 checks 37 citizens were reported, in Limassol the checks were 2,777 and 13 citizens were fined while in Larnaka the Police conducted 768 checks and 6 citizens were fined.

In Paphos the checks were 733 and 23 citizens were reported and in Famagusta the Police made 788 checks during which nine citizens were reported.

In Morphou the checks were 250 and 1 citizen was fined while the Marine Police made 18 checks with zero reports.

