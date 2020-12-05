Police fine 82 citizens and three establishments all across Cyprus

Police fined 82 citizens and three establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

They had carried out a total of 4,203 inspections, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, 27 citizens were booked after 1,251 inspections.

In Limassol, 14 citizens and two establishments were booked after 952 inspections.

In Larnaca, 19 citizens were booked after 685 inspections

In Paphos, nine citizens and one establishment were booked after 572 inspections.

In Famagusta, 15 citizens were booked after 492 inspections.

In Morphou, 228 inspections were carried out without any violation recorded.

Similarly, Port Police carried out 13 inspections without any violation recorded.