Police fine 76 citizens, two premises for covid measures breach

Police carried out a total of 5,504 inspections all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours and fined 76 individuals and two establishments for violation of COVID-19 measures.

This is what CNA reported on Tuesday, adding that 2,120 checks took place in Nicosia where 20 citizens were fined.

In Limassol, 1,002 inspections led to 35 citizens getting fined, while in Larnaca 840 checks led to one establishment and nine citizens getting fined.

In Paphos, 698 inspections led to one establishment and 10 citizens getting fined while in Famagusta 482 checks led to one citizen getting fined.

In Morphou, 342 were carried out and one citizen was fined.

Moreover, Marie police carried out 20 checks with zero reports.