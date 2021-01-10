News Local Police fine 57 citizens over breach of covid measures

Police fine 57 citizens over breach of covid measures

Police issued 57 fines to individuals all across Cyprus for violating measures against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic over the past 24 hours.

They had carried out a total of 5,675 inspections, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, out of 1,656 checks eight individuals were fined, in Limassol 23 individuals got booked after 1,768 checks and seven individuals were fined after 708 checks in Larnaca.

In Paphos, 808 checks led to 9 individuals getting fines, out of 549 checks in Famagusta eight individuals were booked whereas in Morphou two individuals were fined after 186 checks.

Marine Police also carried out 37 checks with no violations reported.

By Annie Charalambous
