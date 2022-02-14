Police fine 36 for Covid measures violations in the last 24 hours

Cyprus Police carried out 2,182 checks in the last 24 hours (from Sunday 6am to Monday 6am), handing out fines to 27 individuals and 9 establishment owners or managers for Covid measures violations.

In Nicosia, 8 individuals and 8 establishments owners were reported, out of 398 checks, in Limassol 5 people and 1 establishment was reported out of 305 checks, in Larnaka there were 584 checks, out of which 3 citizens were reported, in Pafos 5 citizens were reported after 116 checks, in Famagusta there were 477 checks with 6 people being reported and in Morphou there were 162 checks, with no one being reported.

Also, traffic police made 129 checks all over Cyprus, without finding any violations.

Replying to a CNA question police said that most of the fines issued to individuals were for not wearing a protective mask. The largest fine handed out was €1,500, while the violations of most establishments had to do with managers or employees not having a safepass.