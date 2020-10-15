News Local Police fine 35 citizens, 11 establishments for covid measures breach

Police fine 35 citizens, 11 establishments for covid measures breach

FILE PHOTO: A cyclist passes a discarded face mask in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, U.S., May 27, 2020./File Photo

Police booked 35 individuals and 11 establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violating measures aiming to contain the spread of coronavirus.

They carried a total of 1,008 inspections, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, out of 271 inspections two establishments and seven individuals were booked.

In Limassol, out of 159 inspections one establishment and 14 individuals were booked.

In Larnaca, out of 157 inspections one establishment and seven citizens were booked.

In Pafos, out of 134 checks 4 premises and 2 citizens were reported, and in Famagusta out of 211 checks 1 establishment and 4 individuals were reported.  In Morphou region, out of 76 checks 2 premises and 1 individual were reported.

By Annie Charalambous
