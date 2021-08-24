Police fine 32 individuals, two establishments for violating Covid measures

Cyprus Police fined 32 individuals and the owners or managers of two establishments over violating measured to contain the spread of the Covid pandemic.

A police spokesperson told CNA that in the last 24hours that ended on 06:00 local time, the Force carried out 3,151 checks throughout the government-controlled areas.

In Nicosia, 1,012 checks were carried out with 4 individuals and 1 shop owner reported, in Limassol 318 checks were carried out with 14 individuals and 1 shop owner booked, in Larnaca 4 individuals were reported following 473 checks, in Pafos 5 individuals were reported after 241 checks, in Famagusta 661 checks were carried out with 5 individuals reported, while in Morphou no violations were found during 178 checks.

Furthermore, the Traffic Department and the Marine and Port Police carried out 248 and 20 checks respectively with no fines issued.