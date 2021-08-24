NewsLocalPolice fine 32 individuals, two establishments for violating Covid measures

Police fine 32 individuals, two establishments for violating Covid measures

Cyprus Police fined 32 individuals and the owners or managers of two establishments over violating measured to contain the spread of the Covid pandemic.

A police spokesperson told CNA that in the last 24hours that ended on 06:00 local time, the Force carried out 3,151 checks throughout the government-controlled areas.

In Nicosia, 1,012 checks were carried out with 4 individuals and 1 shop owner reported, in Limassol 318 checks were carried out with 14 individuals and 1 shop owner booked, in Larnaca 4 individuals were reported following 473 checks, in Pafos 5 individuals were reported after 241 checks, in Famagusta 661 checks were carried out with 5 individuals reported, while in Morphou no violations were found during 178 checks.

Furthermore, the Traffic Department and the Marine and Port Police carried out 248 and 20 checks respectively with no fines issued.

By gavriella
Previous articleHealth Ministry: 72.3% of adults, over 25% of 16-17 year-old fully vaccinated
Next articleΥellow warning for extreme high temperature on Tuesday

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros