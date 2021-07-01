NewsLocalPolice fine 28 citizens in a total of 2,500 checks for COVID...

Police fine 28 citizens in a total of 2,500 checks for COVID measures

Cyprus police carried out more than 2,500 checks the last 24 hours and fined 28 people for violations of COVID measures in place.
The police also fined 2 people in charge of establishments and shops.

In a press release the Police say that the checks are still ongoing with an aim to curb the pandemic.

In addition to the 2,500 checks the police conducted 900 checks in places where safe pass is a requirement on the basis of the Ministry of Health decree in place.

The Police advise the public to follow the measures and show responsibility and discipline.

By gavriella
Previous articleCosby all smiles, no words as he reacts to release

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros