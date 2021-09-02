Police fine 26 individuals and 5 establishment owners over violating Covid measures

NewsLocalPolice fine 26 individuals and 5 establishment owners over violating Covid measures

The Police reported 26 individuals and 5 owners of establishments over violating measures aiming to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

A police spokesperson told CNA that in the last 24 hours ending on 06:00 local time, the force carried out 3,184 checks in the government-controlled areas.

In Nicosia, the Police carried out 995 checks reporting 3 individuals and 1 shop owner, in Limassol 345 checks were carried out with 11 individuals and 1 shop owner reported, in Larnaca 599 checks were carried out with 1 individual and 2 shop owners reported, in Pafos 313 checks were carried out with 5 individuals and 1 shop owner reported, while in Famagusta 6 individuals were fined after 638 checks and in the Morphou area no fines were issued after 142 checks.

Furthermore 152 and 18 checks were carried out by the Traffic Department and the Port and Marine Police with no reports issued.

