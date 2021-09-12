Police fine 26 citizens, nine establishments for breach of Covid measures

Police in Cyprus fined 26 individuals and nine establishments over the past 24 hours for violation of protective measures aiming to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 3,256 inspections all across Cyprus, according to CNA.

Most fines were issued to individuals not wearing protective masks in public spaces and within the establishments.

In Nicosia, police carried out 865 checks and fined four individuals, while in Limassol 455 checks were carried out with 15 individuals and one shop owner got booked.

In Larnaca, two individuals and a shop owner were reported following 753 checks while in Pafos one individual and 7 shops owners were reported after 183 checks.

In Famagusta, 680 checks were carried out with 4 individuals fined while 191 checks were carried out in Morphou with no fines issued.

The Traffic Department and the Marine and Port Police carried out 129 and 113 checks, respectively, with no fines issued.