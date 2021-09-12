NewsLocalPolice fine 26 citizens, nine establishments for breach of Covid measures

Police fine 26 citizens, nine establishments for breach of Covid measures

Police in Cyprus fined 26 individuals and nine establishments over the past 24 hours for violation of protective measures aiming to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 3,256 inspections all across Cyprus, according to CNA.

Most fines were issued to individuals not wearing protective masks in public spaces and within the establishments.

In Nicosia, police carried out 865 checks and fined four individuals, while in Limassol 455 checks were carried out with 15 individuals and one shop owner got booked.

In Larnaca, two individuals and a shop owner were reported following 753 checks while in Pafos one individual and 7 shops owners were reported after 183 checks.

In Famagusta, 680 checks were carried out with 4 individuals fined while 191 checks were carried out in Morphou with no fines issued.

The Traffic Department and the Marine and Port Police carried out 129 and 113 checks, respectively, with no fines issued.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleThe Taliban are lying, France’s foreign minister says
Next articleUN should create climate contributing to constructive Cyprus peace talks, says House President

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros