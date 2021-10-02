Police fine 25 citizens, 7 establishments for breach of Covid-19 measures

Police in Cyprus reported 25 individuals and sevo shop owners in the past 24 hours for violation of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out 5,147 inspections all across Cyprus, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, after 2,991 inspections four individuals and one establishment were booked, while in Limassol 244 checks led to five citizens and three shop owners getting fines.

In Larnaca, three individuals were fined following 758 checks, while in Pafos three individuals and three shop owners got booked after 233 checks.

In Famagusta, 530 checks led to 10 individuals getting fines and in the Morphou 178 checks were carried out with no violations recorded.

Moreover, the Traffick Police carried out 123 checks, the Marine and Port Police carried out 90 inspections with no fines issued.