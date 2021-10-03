Police fine 25 citizens, 11 establishments for breach of Covid-19 measures

Police in Cyprus reported 25 individuals and 11 shop owners in the past 24 hours for violation of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out 4,708 inspections all across Cyprus, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, after 2,839 inspections eight individuals and five establishment were booked, while in Limassol 267 checks led to 12 citizens getting fines.

In Larnaca, four individuals were fined following 519 checks, while in Pafos six shop owners got booked after 424 checks.

In Famagusta, 290 checks led to one individuas getting fines and in the Morphou 190 checks were carried out with no violations recorded.

Moreover, the Traffick Police carried out 103 checks, the Marine and Port Police carried out 76 inspections with no fines issued.