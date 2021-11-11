Police fine 23 citizens in 24 hours for breach of Covid-19 measures

NewsLocalPolice fine 23 citizens in 24 hours for breach of Covid-19 measures

Police booked 23 citizens all across Cyprus in the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 1,471 checks, according to the Cyprus News Agency.

In Nicosia, 10 people were booked after 206 inspections and another 11 in Limassol after 221 checks. In Larnaca, only one person was fined after 505 checks.

In Paphos, no checks were carried out while in Famagusta one citizen was booked after  296 checks. No fines were issued in the Morphou area after 243 checks.

No fines were issued, either, after 123 checks by the Traffic Police and 121 from the Port Police.

By Annie Charalambous
