Police fine 23 citizens and 9 establishments for COVID violations

Cyprus Police conducted 2,729 checks in the last 24 hours for COVID violations during which 23 citizens and 9 owners of establishments were fined.

Police press office said that in Nicosia 1,125 checks were conducted and 1 establishment and 3 citizens were fined, in Limassol in 266 checks the Police fined 6 establishments and 4 citizens and in Larnaka 1 establishment was fined in a total of 494 checks.

In Famagusta 388 checks were carried out and 7 citizens were fined, in Paphos in 135 checks 1 establishment and 6 citizens were handed fines and in Morphou 3 citizens were fined in 203 checks.

The Traffic Department made 118 checks and no fine was issued.

In Nicosia the highest fine was 1,500 and was issued because the establishment allowed customers to dance and the dance floor was crowded. In Limassol fines were issued for food establishments and in Paphos because the place was not checking for safepass. In Larnaka a fine was issued because customers were given drinks at the bar.