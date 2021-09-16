Police fine 22 individuals and 4 establishment owners for violations of COVID measures

Cyprus Police fined 22 individuals and 4 establishment owners for violation of protective measures in place to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Police spokesperson told CNA that in the last 24 hours ending at 06:00 local time on Thursday, police officers carried out a total of 3,376 checks across the government-controlled areas of the island.

Most fines were issued to individuals not wearing protective masks in public spaces and establishments.

In Nicosia district, the Police carried out 1,067 checks reporting 2 individuals and 1 establishment managers, in Limassol 515 checks were carried out and 11 individuals and 1 establishment were fined. In Larnaca 2 individuals were fined following 575 checks, in Pafos 2 individuals were reported after 345 checks, in Famagusta 486 checks were carried out with 5 individuals reported, while 220 checks were made in Morphou with no fines issued.

No fines were issued after 159 checks of the Traffic Department and 89 of the Marine and Port Police.