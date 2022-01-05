Police fine 21 individuals and 9 establishment owners after almost 2,600 checks

Police conducted a total of 2,597 checks for COVID violations the last 24 hours during which 21 individuals and 9 establishment owners or managers were fined.

In Nicosia the Police carried out 1,190 checks and fined 7 individuals and 5 establishment owners, in Limassol 181 checks were carried out and fines were handed to 6 owners and 1 establishment owner. In Larnaca 476 checks were carried out and Police fined 6 individuals and 1 establishment owner and in Pafos in 399 checks the Police fined 3 citizens and 1 establishment owners. In Famagusta the checks were 82 and in Morphou in 111 but no violation was detected.

Furthermore the Port and Marine Police carried out 5 checks with no violation.

Most citizens were fined for not wearing a face mask. In Nicosia a bakery, pizza place, fast-food restaurant were fined either because the employees were working without a mask or without safepass.

In Limassol a supermarket was fined because there was no safepass checking.

Fines were handed out to a Larnaca pub because it served customers without a safepass and in Pafos the owner of a barber shop was fined for not wearing a mask. In Famagusta a pub was fined for serving customers at the bar and because some customers were dancing.