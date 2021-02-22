Police fine 203 citizens, one premise for breach of covid measures

Police reported 203 individuals and one establishment all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of protective measures in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 11,037 inspections, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, out of 2,538 inspections, 27 individuals were fined, and in Limassol 100 individuals were booked plus one shop owner after 2,726 checks.

In Larnaca out of 1,561 inspections 21 individuals got a fine, and out of 1,224 inspections in Paphos 19 individuals got fines.

In Famagusta, out of 1,327 inspections seven citizens were fined, while in Morphou 1,039 inspections led to 12 individuals receiving a fine.

In addition, Marine and Port Police carried out 117 checks and fined no-one.