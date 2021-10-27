Police fine 20 citizens, one business for breach of Covid rules

Police fined 20 citizens and an establishment all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of Covid-19 measures aiming to curb the spread of the virus.

The Force had carried out a total of 2,873 checks island-wide, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, after 1,301 checks 6 people were fined, in Larnaka out of 514 checks one establishment was fined and in Limassol 6 citizens were handed fines after 197 checks.

In Pafos, 6 citizens were booked after 170 checks, in Famagusta out of 370 checks 2 people were fined and in Morphou no violations were reported after 98 checks.

Most of the citizens were fined for failing to wear a face mask.