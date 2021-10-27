NewsLocalPolice fine 20 citizens, one business for breach of Covid rules

Police fine 20 citizens, one business for breach of Covid rules

Police fined 20 citizens and an establishment all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of Covid-19 measures aiming to curb the spread of the virus.

The Force had carried out a total of 2,873 checks island-wide, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, after 1,301 checks 6 people were fined, in Larnaka out of  514 checks one establishment was fined and in Limassol 6 citizens were handed fines after 197 checks.

In Pafos, 6 citizens were booked after 170 checks, in Famagusta out of 370 checks 2 people were fined and in Morphou no violations were reported after 98 checks.

Most of the citizens were fined for failing to wear a face mask.

By Annie Charalambous
