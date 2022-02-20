Police fine 19 citizens and 7 establishments for COVID violations

Police issued fines against 19 individuals and 7 owners or managers of establishments for violations of COVID measures, in a total of 2,361 checks island-wide the last 24 hours.

In Nicosia the Police carried out 770 checks and fined 1 individual and 3 establishments while in Limassol in a total of 206 checks, 15 violations were detected and fines were issued against 11 citizens and 4 establishments.

In Larnaka the Police conducted 571 checks and fined one citizen and in Pafos in a total of 113 police checks fines were issued against one citizen and one establishment. In Famagusta the Police carried out 336 checks and fined 4 people while in Morphou in 182 checks the Police fined one citizen.

The Traffic department carried out 164 checks and the Marine and Port Police 19 and no violations were detected.