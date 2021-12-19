Police fine 19 citizens and 4 establishments for violations of COVID measures

Police fined 19 citizens and 4 establishments for violations of covid measures in a total of 2, 682 checks. The highest fine of 8,000 euro was issued against an organizer of a private event of a company because the protocols were not followed and participants did not have a safepass.

A police officer from the Cyprus Police Press Office said that in Nicosia in a total of 1,261 checks, 2 citizens were fined and in Limassol in 284 checks, 5 citizens and 3 establishments were fined. Apart from the 8,000 euro fine, a fine of 500 euro was issued against a bar because the head was working there without a safepass and another 500-euro fine was issued against a coffee shop because customers did not have a safepass. Violations of the law for gambling and operation without license were also found during the checks and for these violations the case will be brought before the court.

In Larnaka the Police conducted 402 checks and 1 citizen was fined and in Famagusta in 491 checks, 7 citizens were fined. The Police made 97 checks in Paphos and 1 citizen and 1 establishment were fined. The establishment is a food place and it was fined because employees did not wear a face mask and there were no signs for the appropriate measures in place. The fine issued is 500 euro.

In Morphou 3 citizens were fined in a total of 58 checks.

Traffic Department and Marine and Port Police made 89 and 11 checks respectively and no violations were found.