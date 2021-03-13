News Local Police book 180 people, two shop owners for flouting Covid measures

Police book 180 people, two shop owners for flouting Covid measures

Police fined 180 citizens and two business owners for violations of Covid measures in the last 24 hours.

A police spokesperson told the CNA that a total of 12,921 checks were carried out island-wide.

In Nicosia, police booked 17 citizens out of 2,760 checks while in Limassol the Police Force carried out 4,396 checks and fined 90 citizens.

In Larnaca the Police handed out 21 fines to citizens and to one shop owner from a total of 1,390 checks while in Paphos from a total of 1,180 checks the Police fined 30 citizens and one shop owner.

The shop manager in Paphos was reportedly fined because she was not wearing a face mask and was not maintaining a safe distance while talking to other staff members, and the Larnaca shop owner was at work without a rapid test. Both persons were fined 500 euro each.

In Famagusta 16 citizens were booked out of 1,489 checks while in Morphou police carried out 886 checks and fined one person.

The Traffic Department carried out 727 checks and fined 5 persons. The Marine Police carried out 93 checks and no violation was reported.

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleMother and two children seriously injured in Nicosia traffic accident
Next articleFive killed in protests in Myanmar as U.S. and allies vow to restore democracy

Top Stories

Local

Forestry Department to expand free trees initiative as citizens embrace the move

Josephine Koumettou -
The Cyprus Forestry Department will give away 100,000 trees this year in the framework of the government`s initiative "Planting for the Climate", Environment Minister...
Read more
World

London policeman in court after woman’s murder provokes outrage

Josephine Koumettou -
A London police officer appeared in court on Saturday for the first time after being charged with murder in a case that has caused...
Read more
Local

Cyprus university makes Times’ emerging economies Top 50 list

Josephine Koumettou -
The Cyprus University of Technology (CUT) now ranks 50th in the Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings 2021, the CNA reports. In a press...
Read more
World

Bolivian ex-president Anez arrested over 2019 ‘coup’ that ousted Morales

Josephine Koumettou -
Former Bolivian President Jeanine Anez has been arrested for alleged involvement in a "coup" against long-time leftist leader Evo Morales in 2019, the socialist government...
Read more
Local

Hobbyist fisherman found dead at Lympia Dam

Josephine Koumettou -
A man that had gone fishing with a friend at Lympia Dam was found dead by first responders on Saturday morning, according to philenews. Divers,...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Forestry Department to expand free trees initiative as citizens embrace the move

Josephine Koumettou -
The Cyprus Forestry Department will give away 100,000 trees this year in the framework of the government`s initiative "Planting for the Climate", Environment Minister...
Read more
Local

Cyprus university makes Times’ emerging economies Top 50 list

Josephine Koumettou -
The Cyprus University of Technology (CUT) now ranks 50th in the Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings 2021, the CNA reports. In a press...
Read more
Local

Hobbyist fisherman found dead at Lympia Dam

Josephine Koumettou -
A man that had gone fishing with a friend at Lympia Dam was found dead by first responders on Saturday morning, according to philenews. Divers,...
Read more
Local

UPDATE-Public flocks to Forestry Department nurseries for free trees to mark beginning of spring

Josephine Koumettou -
Cars formed a miles-long queue this morning along the road that leads to the Forestry Department's nurseries across the island, philenews reports, from people...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros