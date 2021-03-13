Police book 180 people, two shop owners for flouting Covid measures

Police fined 180 citizens and two business owners for violations of Covid measures in the last 24 hours.

A police spokesperson told the CNA that a total of 12,921 checks were carried out island-wide.

In Nicosia, police booked 17 citizens out of 2,760 checks while in Limassol the Police Force carried out 4,396 checks and fined 90 citizens.

In Larnaca the Police handed out 21 fines to citizens and to one shop owner from a total of 1,390 checks while in Paphos from a total of 1,180 checks the Police fined 30 citizens and one shop owner.

The shop manager in Paphos was reportedly fined because she was not wearing a face mask and was not maintaining a safe distance while talking to other staff members, and the Larnaca shop owner was at work without a rapid test. Both persons were fined 500 euro each.

In Famagusta 16 citizens were booked out of 1,489 checks while in Morphou police carried out 886 checks and fined one person.

The Traffic Department carried out 727 checks and fined 5 persons. The Marine Police carried out 93 checks and no violation was reported.