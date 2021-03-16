News Local Police fine 172 individuals in 24 hours for breach of covid measures

Police fined 172 individuals all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 13,613 inspections, according to the Cyprus News Agency.

In Nicosia, out of 2,596 inspections 14 citizens were fined, while in Limassol out of 2,903 inspections 98 citizens were booked.

In Larnaca, 20 citizens were fined after 1,848 checks, while out of 1,192 checks 26 people were booked.

In Famagusta, out of 2,239 inspections three citizens were reported, while four people were fined in Morfou out of a total of 1,669 checks.

Moreover, Port and Marine police carried out 132 inspections with no fines handed out.

By Annie Charalambous
