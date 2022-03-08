Police fine 17 individuals for violation of COVID-19 measures

Police authorities in Cyprus fined 17 individuals for violating protective measures aiming to contain the spread of COVID-19.

A police spokesperson told CNA that in the last 24 hours ending on 06:00 local time on Tuesday, the Force carried out a total of 2,159 checks throughout the government-controlled areas. No establishment owners were fined.

In Nicosia, Police carried out 551checks reporting two persons, in Limassol 136 checks were carried out, reporting 4 individuals while in Larnaca six individual were fined following 477 checks, in Pafos 1 person was reported after 220 checks, in Famagusta 4 persons were reported following 458 checks.

No fines were issued following checks in Morphou and checks carried out by the Traffic Department.

(CNA)