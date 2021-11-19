Police fine 17 citizens in 24 hours for breach of Covid rules

NewsLocalPolice fine 17 citizens in 24 hours for breach of Covid rules

Police in Cyprus fined 17 individuals in the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out 2,424 inspections island-wide, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, police carried out 788 checks and reported two individuals, while in Limassol eight individuals got fines after 219 checks.

In Larnaca, three individuals were reported after 554 checks, and one individuals was reported in Paphos after 143 checks.

In Famagusta, police carried out 315 checks after three citizens, while in Morphou area 262 inspections were carried out with no fines issued.

The Traffic Departments and the Port and Marine Police carried out 111 and 32 checks respectively with no violations were recorded.

By Annie Charalambous
