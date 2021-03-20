Police fine 169 citizens and 8 establishments for Covid violations

Cyprus Police fined 169 citizens and 8 establishments for violations of COVID measures in a total of 12.276 checks carried outthe last 24 hours island-wide.

An officer from the Press Police office told the Cyprus News Agency that in Nicosia the checks were 3.285 and 32 citizens were reported, in Limassol the Police carried out 2.291 checks and fined 79 citizens and 2 shop owners while in Larnaka the checks were 1.488 which resulted to fines of 17 citizens and 3 shop owners.

In Paphos the checks were 1.435 and 27 citizens and 1 shop owner were reported, in Famagusta 9 citizens and 1 shop owner were fined in a total of 1.554 checks and in Morphou the Police conducted 1.279 checks and fined 3 citizens and 1 shop owner.

The Traffic Department made 944 checks and reported 2 citizens and the Emergency Response Unit did not carry out any checks. The Port and Marine Police carried out 91 checks and no violations were reported.

CNA