Police fine 149 citizens and two establishment owner for COVID-19 violations

Cyprus Police fined 149 individuals and the owners of two establishment for violations of COVID-19 measures out of a total of 11,044 checks carried out across the island in the last 24 hours.

A police officer from the Press Office told Cyprus News Agency that in Nicosia the Police conducted 3,389 checks and 29 citizens were reported as well as one owner of a premise and in Limassol the checks were 2,940 and 53 citizens were fined.

In Larnaka the checks were 1,074 during which 21 people were reported and in Pafos the Police fined 15 citizens and 1 owner of a premise in a total of 976 checks. In Famagusta the checks by the Police were 1,155 and resulted in 28 people being fined.

In Morphou the Police carried out 1,102 checks with zero reports.

Traffic Patrol Department made 397 checks and fined three citizens while the Emergency Response Unit carried out 11 checks with zero reports.