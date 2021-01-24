News Local Police fine 149 citizens and two establishment owner for COVID-19 violations

Police fine 149 citizens and two establishment owner for COVID-19 violations

Cyprus Police fined 149 individuals and the owners of two establishment for violations of COVID-19 measures out of a total of 11,044 checks carried out across the island in the last 24 hours.

A police officer from the Press Office told Cyprus News Agency that in Nicosia the Police conducted 3,389 checks and 29 citizens were reported as well as one owner of a premise and in Limassol the checks were 2,940 and 53 citizens were fined.

In Larnaka the checks were 1,074 during which 21 people were reported and in Pafos the Police fined 15 citizens and 1 owner of a premise in a total of 976 checks. In Famagusta the checks by the Police were 1,155 and resulted in 28 people being fined.

In Morphou the Police carried out 1,102 checks with zero reports.

Traffic Patrol Department made 397 checks and fined three citizens while the Emergency Response Unit carried out 11 checks with zero reports.

By gavriella
Previous articleWeapons and duty-free products found in car of man driving under the influence
Next articleSome 60 patients with COVID-19 at Reference Hospital on Sunday

Top Stories

Local

Turkish Cypriots to receive additional doses of COVID vaccines on Monday

gavriella -
Turkish Cypriots will receive on Monday an additional batch of 1,170 doses of Pfizer – BioNTech vaccines. Head of the bicommunal technical committee on health...
Read more
Local

Man arrested for stealing firewood

gavriella -
The Police are investigating a case of theft of wood with the aim of selling. Policemen have arrested yesterday a 27-year-old man from a village...
Read more
Local

Some 60 patients with COVID-19 at Reference Hospital on Sunday

gavriella -
Some 60 patients of COVID-19 are today, Sunday, 24 January, being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital which is operating as a Reference establishment...
Read more
Local

Police fine 149 citizens and two establishment owner for COVID-19 violations

gavriella -
Cyprus Police fined 149 individuals and the owners of two establishment for violations of COVID-19 measures out of a total of 11,044 checks carried...
Read more
Local

Weapons and duty-free products found in car of man driving under the influence

gavriella -
Around 16:30 yesterday, the Police stopped a vehicle without license plates for check. The car was driven by a 39-year-old who was found driving...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Turkish Cypriots to receive additional doses of COVID vaccines on Monday

gavriella -
Turkish Cypriots will receive on Monday an additional batch of 1,170 doses of Pfizer – BioNTech vaccines. Head of the bicommunal technical committee on health...
Read more
Local

Man arrested for stealing firewood

gavriella -
The Police are investigating a case of theft of wood with the aim of selling. Policemen have arrested yesterday a 27-year-old man from a village...
Read more
Local

Some 60 patients with COVID-19 at Reference Hospital on Sunday

gavriella -
Some 60 patients of COVID-19 are today, Sunday, 24 January, being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital which is operating as a Reference establishment...
Read more
Local

Weapons and duty-free products found in car of man driving under the influence

gavriella -
Around 16:30 yesterday, the Police stopped a vehicle without license plates for check. The car was driven by a 39-year-old who was found driving...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros