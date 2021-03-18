Police fine 145 individuals, two establishments for breach of covid measures

Police booked 145 individuals and two establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for breach of restrictive measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The two establishments fined were a restaurant in Limassol operating in a non-open space area and a café in Kakopetria serving customers inside.

The Force had carried out a total of 10,277 inspections, according to CNA.

Specifically, 2,311 were in Nicosia, 2,002 in Limassol, 1,879 in Larnaca, 1,401 in Paphos, 1,134 in Famagusta and 976 in the Morphou district.

Coastal Limassol topped the overall number of fines which were as high as 73, while only eight people were fined in Nicosia.

Another 15 were booked in Larnaca, 27 in Paphos, 11 in Famagusta and three in Morphou.