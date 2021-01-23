Police fine 139 citizens and one establishment owner for COVID-19 violations

Cyprus Police fined 139 individuals and the owner of one establishment for violations of COVID-19 measures out of a total of 11,203 checks carried out across the island in the last 24 hours.

A police officer from the Press Office told Cyprus News Agency that the owner of the establishment in Pafos was fined because he was not wearing a face mask while a customer was present as well. The customer was handed a fine for being outside after the curfew at 2100 and the owner was given a fine of €500.

In Nicosia the Police conducted 3,449 checks and 30 citizens were reported and in Limassol the checks were 2,137 and 45 citizens were fined.

In Larnaka the checks were 1,444 during which 19 people were reported and in Pafos the Police fined 14 citizens and 1 owner of a premise in a total of 1,190 checks. In Famagusta the checks by the Police were 1,697 and resulted in 20 people being fined.

In Morphou the Police carried out 946 checks and reported 2 citizens.

Traffic Patrol Department made 314 checks and fined 9 citizens while the Emergency Response Unit carried out 26 checks with zero reports.

(CNA)