Police fine 132 over breach of covid measures in 24 hours

Police reported 132 individuals all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 14,170 inspections, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, out of 3,209 checks 42 individuals were booked, in Limassol a total of 4,599 checks led to 42 individuals getting a fine, while 9 individuals were reported in Larnaca after 1,559 inspections.

In Paphos, out of 1,398 checks 12 individuals were booked, and in Famagusta a total of 1,467 inspections led to 19 fines. In Morphou, 771 checks were carried out and four fines were issued.

In addition, no fines were issued after 62 inspections carried out by Marine and Port Police.