News Local Police fine 132 for covid measures breach in past 24 hours

Police fine 132 for covid measures breach in past 24 hours

Police fined 128 citizens and 4 establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of covid-19 measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

They had carried out a total of 3,984 checks in Nicosia and fined 60 citizens and 1 establishment.

In Limassol the checks were 3,543 and 23 citizens and 2 establishments were reported.

In Larnaca, after 1,075 checks nine citizens were fined while police carried out 1,170 checks in Paphos and fined one establishment and 5 citizens.

In Famagusta, 29 citizens were fined after 1,502 checks and in Morphou two citizens were fined after 889  checks.

No fines were handed out after 18 checks carried out by Marine Police.

(CNA)

By Annie Charalambous
