Police fine 13 individuals and four establishment owners for violating COVID-19 measures

Thirteen individuals and four establishment owners were fined by Police after 2,721 checks for violating the COVID-19 measures in the last 24 hours.

A Police Spokesperson told CNΑ that in Nicosia, after 1,153 checks one individual and one establishment owner were fined, while in Limassol, from 254 checks, two people were fined.

In Larnaca from 492 checks five people and one establishment owner were booked and a further three people and two establishment owners were fined in Pafos following 217 checks. In Famagusta, two people were booked after 309 checks.

No violations of measures were found in 117 checks in the Morphou area as well as 179 checks by the Traffic police.