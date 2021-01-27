News Local Police fine 125 citizens, three premises for breach of covid measures

Police fine 125 citizens, three premises for breach of covid measures

Police reported 125 citizens and 3 managers of establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

They had carried out a total of 11,528 checks, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, police carried out 3,274 checks and reported 26 citizens and 1 premise, while in Limassol they fined 50 citizens and 1 premise after 2,359 checks.

In Larnaca, 16 citizens were fined after 1,432 checks, while in Paphos police booked eght citizens and 1 premise after carrying out 965 checks.

In Famagusta, police conducted 1,837 checks and booked 24 citizens, while no fines were issued in Morphou area after 912 checks.

Moreover, Marine police carried out 64 checks and fined no one.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCyprus FM congratulates new US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken
Next articleLatest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Top Stories

World

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Annie Charalambous -
Global coronavirus cases surpassed 100 million as infections rise in Europe and Americas and the Asia-Pacific region scrambles to contain fresh outbreaks, while governments hurry to...
Read more
Local

Police fine 125 citizens, three premises for breach of covid measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police reported 125 citizens and 3 managers of establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb...
Read more
Local

Cyprus FM congratulates new US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken

Annie Charalambous -
Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides has congratulated Anthony Blinken on his confirmation by the Senate to be America's next top diplomat. “I look forward to working...
Read more
Local

Cyprus has some 140 homeless today, this number could rise to over 750

Annie Charalambous -
There are some 140 homeless people in Cyprus today but this number could rise to over 750 if asylum seekers now housed in hostels...
Read more
Photos

The Aurora Borealis is seen over the sky in Enontekio in Lapland

Andreas Nicolaides -
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky in Enontekio in Lapland, Finland January 25, 2021. Picture taken January 25, 2021.
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Cyprus FM congratulates new US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken

Annie Charalambous -
Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides has congratulated Anthony Blinken on his confirmation by the Senate to be America's next top diplomat. “I look forward to working...
Read more
Local

Cyprus has some 140 homeless today, this number could rise to over 750

Annie Charalambous -
There are some 140 homeless people in Cyprus today but this number could rise to over 750 if asylum seekers now housed in hostels...
Read more
Local

Romanian father and teenage son arrested for theft in Paphos

Annie Charalambous -
A 44-year-old Romanian man and his son, aged 17, permanent residents of Paphos, were arrested on Tuesday evening for theft of photovoltaic panels and...
Read more
Local

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with local rain, isolated thunderstorms

Annie Charalambous -
Partly cloudy on Wednesday with local rain and isolated thunderstorms as well as light snowfall in high mountains. Winds will initially be light to moderate,...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros