Police fine 125 citizens, three premises for breach of covid measures

Police reported 125 citizens and 3 managers of establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

They had carried out a total of 11,528 checks, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, police carried out 3,274 checks and reported 26 citizens and 1 premise, while in Limassol they fined 50 citizens and 1 premise after 2,359 checks.

In Larnaca, 16 citizens were fined after 1,432 checks, while in Paphos police booked eght citizens and 1 premise after carrying out 965 checks.

In Famagusta, police conducted 1,837 checks and booked 24 citizens, while no fines were issued in Morphou area after 912 checks.

Moreover, Marine police carried out 64 checks and fined no one.