Police fine 12 establishments and 15 citizens for COVID violations

NewsLocalPolice fine 12 establishments and 15 citizens for COVID violations

Police fined the owners and/or managers of 12 establishments and 15 citizens, after a total of 2,800 checks carried out in the last 24 hours for COVID violations.

In Nicosia, in a total of 583 checks, 2 establishments and 3 people were fined. In Limassol the police checks were 523 and fines were issued against 3 citizens and 4 establishments.The police carried out 772 checks in Larnaka and fined 3 citizens and 1 establishment while in Paphos, in a total of 152 checks 2 establishments and 3 people were fined.

In Famagusta 448 checks were conducted and 3 people and 2 establishments were fined and in Morphou in a total of 181 checks 1 establishment was fined. Traffic Department carried out 131checks and Marine and Port Police 100. No violations were detected.

By gavriella
