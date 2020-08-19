News Local Police fine 12 establishments, 9 persons for covid-related violations

Police fine 12 establishments, 9 persons for covid-related violations

Cyprus police booked 12 establishments and nine individuals all across the island for violating coronavirus measures over the past 24 hours.

A total of 839 inspections were carried out, according to CNA.

Police fined two people and one establishment owner in Nicosia district after a total of 96 checks.

In Limassol District, there were 150 checks and two establishment owners were booked.

In Larnaca District, there were 171 checks and only one establishment was booked, in Paphos District 8 premises and one individual were reported after 128 checks.

In Famagusta District a total of 170 checks resulted to three individual getting booked and in the Morphou area there were 119 checks with one individuals fined.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleEgyptian parliament ratifies EEZ deal with Greece
Next articleMotorcyclist, 25, in extremely serious condition after collision

Top Stories

Local

Cyprus – Greece working closely towards wider regional collaboration and stability

Maria Bitar -
Gyprus' Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Christodoulides and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias spoke on Tuesday of the close cooperation of the two countries to...
Read more
World

Fighters and farmers step in to help Beirut after the blast

Annie Charalambous -
From former fighters repairing damaged buildings to rural women preparing meals, people from across Lebanon have stepped in to help businesses set up to...
Read more
Photos

USA – Second day of virtual 2020 Democratic Convention

Andreas Nicolaides -
A production staff member cleans the podium and microphone because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic after convention Co-Chair and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett...
Read more
Local

Motorcyclist, 25, in extremely serious condition after collision

Annie Charalambous -
A 25-year-old motorcyclist is in extremely serious condition in Nicosia General Hospital after colliding with a car late on Tuesday at the junction of...
Read more
Local

Police fine 12 establishments, 9 persons for covid-related violations

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus police booked 12 establishments and nine individuals all across the island for violating coronavirus measures over the past 24 hours. A total of 839...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Cyprus – Greece working closely towards wider regional collaboration and stability

Maria Bitar -
Gyprus' Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Christodoulides and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias spoke on Tuesday of the close cooperation of the two countries to...
Read more
Local

Motorcyclist, 25, in extremely serious condition after collision

Annie Charalambous -
A 25-year-old motorcyclist is in extremely serious condition in Nicosia General Hospital after colliding with a car late on Tuesday at the junction of...
Read more
Local

Schools to open on September 7, combination of teaching under review

Annie Charalambous -
With schools in Cyprus due to to open on September 7, the Education Ministry in Cyprus is considering a combination of teaching with both...
Read more
Local

Flu vaccines in demand in Cyprus as Autumn approaches

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus health officials, in line with other European countries, plan an even greater push for flu vaccination this year to prevent hospitalisations and further strain...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros