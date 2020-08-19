Police fine 12 establishments, 9 persons for covid-related violations

Cyprus police booked 12 establishments and nine individuals all across the island for violating coronavirus measures over the past 24 hours.

A total of 839 inspections were carried out, according to CNA.

Police fined two people and one establishment owner in Nicosia district after a total of 96 checks.

In Limassol District, there were 150 checks and two establishment owners were booked.

In Larnaca District, there were 171 checks and only one establishment was booked, in Paphos District 8 premises and one individual were reported after 128 checks.

In Famagusta District a total of 170 checks resulted to three individual getting booked and in the Morphou area there were 119 checks with one individuals fined.