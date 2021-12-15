Police fine 12 citizens and 4 establishments for COVID violations

Police fined 12 citizens and 4 owners of establishments for violations of COVID measures in a total of 2,223 checks island-wide. Most of the citizens were fined because they did not wear a face mask and the owners because of absence of safepass checks.

An officer from the Police Press Office told the Cyprus News Agency that in Nicosia 1,062 checks were conducted and 8 citizens and 3 establishments were fined, in Larnaka the checks were 464 and 1 citizen was fined, in Limassol 135 checks were made by the Police and 1 establishment was fined and in Paphos in a total of 63 checks no violation was detected.

The Police made 243 checks in Famagusta and 3 citizens were fined and in Morphou 151 checks were made and no violation was detected.

The Traffic Department made 105 checks with no violations.

According to the Police, in Nicosia a supermarket was fined with an 8,000 euro fine because no safepass checks were made, a shopping center was also fined with a 16,000 euro fine because a customer did not have safepass and another establishment was fined with an 8,000 euro fine because an employee did not have a safepass.

In Limassol a grocery store was asked to pay a fine of 1,500 euro because it failed to make checks for safepass.