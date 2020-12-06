News Local Police fine 107 citizens and five establishments after 4,142 inspections

Police fine 107 citizens and five establishments after 4,142 inspections

Police fined 107 citizens and five establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

They had carried out a total of 4,142 inspections, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, 28 citizens and two establishments were booked after 843 inspections.

In Limassol, 39 citizens and one establishment were booked after 1,102 inspections.

In Larnaca, 23 citizens and one establishment were booked after 654 inspections

In Paphos, 23 citizens and one establishment were booked after 637 inspections.

In Famagusta, 10 citizens were booked after 513 inspections.

In Morphou, two citizens were booked after 143 inspections.

Similarly, Port Police carried out 50 inspections without any violation recorded. Two citizens were booked at the Paphos Airport. One for not wearing a mask and one for not having a Cyprus Flight Pass.

(philenes/CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleRussian company shows test production of Sputnik V as larger scale vaccination starts
Next articleEBRD continues to be shareholder to the Bank of Cyprus

Top Stories

World

Britain and EU to resume talks in final push for Brexit trade deal

gavriella -
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen instructed their negotiators to resume trade talks on Sunday (December 6)...
Read more
Local

19-year-old in ICU after being found injured in the street

gavriella -
The Paphos Police is investigating the case of a 19-year-old woman who was found injured in the area of Kritou Marotou in the Paphos...
Read more
Local

49 “smart” vehicles for the Police

gavriella -
Within the framework of its updating and modernizing, the Police renewed its fleet with the purchase of 49 “smart” vehicles to cover its needs...
Read more
Local

Police arrest 37-year-old driving under influence of drugs

gavriella -
The Paphos police arrested one person for driving under the influence of drugs. According to the Police, the man’s car was stopped 45 minutes after...
Read more
Local

Hit and run driver wanted for accident with 12-year-old bicycle rider

gavriella -
Police are looking for information that could help locate an unidentified man who was involved in an accident with a 12-year-old student yesterday in...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

19-year-old in ICU after being found injured in the street

gavriella -
The Paphos Police is investigating the case of a 19-year-old woman who was found injured in the area of Kritou Marotou in the Paphos...
Read more
Local

49 “smart” vehicles for the Police

gavriella -
Within the framework of its updating and modernizing, the Police renewed its fleet with the purchase of 49 “smart” vehicles to cover its needs...
Read more
Local

Police arrest 37-year-old driving under influence of drugs

gavriella -
The Paphos police arrested one person for driving under the influence of drugs. According to the Police, the man’s car was stopped 45 minutes after...
Read more
Local

Hit and run driver wanted for accident with 12-year-old bicycle rider

gavriella -
Police are looking for information that could help locate an unidentified man who was involved in an accident with a 12-year-old student yesterday in...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros