Police fine 107 citizens and five establishments after 4,142 inspections

Police fined 107 citizens and five establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

They had carried out a total of 4,142 inspections, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, 28 citizens and two establishments were booked after 843 inspections.

In Limassol, 39 citizens and one establishment were booked after 1,102 inspections.

In Larnaca, 23 citizens and one establishment were booked after 654 inspections

In Paphos, 23 citizens and one establishment were booked after 637 inspections.

In Famagusta, 10 citizens were booked after 513 inspections.

In Morphou, two citizens were booked after 143 inspections.

Similarly, Port Police carried out 50 inspections without any violation recorded. Two citizens were booked at the Paphos Airport. One for not wearing a mask and one for not having a Cyprus Flight Pass.

(philenes/CNA)