Police fine 103 citizens, 3 premises for covid measures breach in 24 hours

Police fined 103 citizens and three establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 14,734 inspections, according to the Cyprus News Agency.

In Nicosia, out of 3,751 inspections 26 citizens got fines, and after 5,094 inspections in Limassol 40 people and two establishments were booked.

In Larnaca, police conducted 1,500 checks and handed 11 fines to citizens.

In Paphos, out of 1,396 inspections 18 citizens and one establishment were booked, while in Famagusta 10 citizens got fines after 1,028 inspections.

In Morphou, police carried out 908 inspections and reported two citizens.

In addition, Port and Marine police carried out 75 checks and recorded no violations.