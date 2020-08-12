Police fine 10 establishments, 36 individuals over the past 24 hours

Cyprus police fined 10 establishments and 36 individuals out of a total of 896 checks over the past 24 hours for not implementing measures aiming to contain the spread of Covid-19.

A Police announcement on Wednesday also said the 896 checks were carried out in the government-controlled areas of the Republic.

Premises were reported mainly for not displaying the required warnings and for staff members not wearing a mask.

Individuals were reported for not wearing a mask in specified indoor places, in accordance with the law.