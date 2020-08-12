News Local Police fine 10 establishments, 36 individuals over the past 24 hours

Police fine 10 establishments, 36 individuals over the past 24 hours

Cyprus police fined 10 establishments and 36 individuals out of a total of 896 checks over the past 24 hours for not implementing measures aiming to contain the spread of Covid-19.

A Police announcement on Wednesday also said the 896 checks were carried out in the government-controlled areas of the Republic.

Premises were reported mainly for not displaying the required warnings and for staff members not wearing a mask.

Individuals were reported for not wearing a mask in specified indoor places, in accordance with the law.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleUK economic output collapses by record 20% in second quarter
Next articleEU states urge for talks on potential Turkey sanctions

Top Stories

Photos

A ship ran aground on a reef at Riviere des Creoles

Andreas Nicolaides -
A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, on August 11,...
Read more
World

Brussels makes face masks compulsory in all public spaces

Annie Charalambous -
Wearing a face mask became compulsory on Wednesday in all public places in Brussels as the number of COVID-19 infections rose to a government alert level...
Read more
World

Germany says Russian Covid-19 vaccine not sufficiently tested

Annie Charalambous -
German Health Minister Jens Spahn on Wednesday said Russia's Covid-19 vaccine had not been sufficiently tested, adding the aim was to have a safe...
Read more
Local

Cash, Rolex watch stolen from Pegeia holiday home

Maria Bitar -
Paphos Police are investigating a case of burglary of a holiday home in Pegeia after a report was filed late on Tuesday by British...
Read more
World

EU states urge for talks on potential Turkey sanctions

Annie Charalambous -
EU states have urged foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell to call emergency foreign ministers talks on potential Turkey sanctions. The office of Greek prime minister...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Cash, Rolex watch stolen from Pegeia holiday home

Maria Bitar -
Paphos Police are investigating a case of burglary of a holiday home in Pegeia after a report was filed late on Tuesday by British...
Read more
Local

Total of 46 inmates to get August 15 presidential pardon

Annie Charalambous -
A total of 46 inmates from the Nicosia Central Prisons will get a presidential pardon on the occasion of the Mediterranean island's August 15...
Read more
Local

Nonstop charters to Cyprus for UNFICYP’s Argentine contingent due to covid-19

Annie Charalambous -
The covid-19 pandemic has prompted Aerolineas Argentinas to plan some very special Airbus A330-200 charters to Cyprus to fly over peacekeepers joining the divided...
Read more
Local

Toddler who fell in swimming pool in Paralimni dies

Annie Charalambous -
A 14-month-old girl who last week almost drowned in a swimming pool in coastal Paralimni where her parents were renting out a home passed...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros