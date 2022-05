Following a tip, the Police have found weapons and explosive in an open area in Larnaca. The weapons include an automatic firearm, a loaded magazine for 7.62 mm caliber cartridges, a pistol with a silencer, a package containing 43 full 9 mm full cartridges, a package containing 20 full 7.62 mm full cartridges, two electric detonators, and two types of explosives.