Police find new evidence regarding incidents in Limassol

The Police on 29 October found another nine Molotov cocktails, near the point where the violent incidents took place, on the sidelines of a protest in Limassol.

Speaking to philenews, the Police spokesman Christos Andreou said that investigations continue so that more evidence will be found. As he said, nine Molotov cocktails were found near the Pier, at the place where the police vehicle had been burned, while another piece of evidence was found in the school where the seven suspects were arrested and then released.

He pointed out that all evidence was sent for scientific examinations and investigations continue regarding the two persons that are still be sought.

