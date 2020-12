On Sunday morning, the Limassol CID carried out a big operation into the storeroom of one of the four persons arrested for the case of 35 kilos of drugs and fireworks found on Friday.

According to philenews information, in the storeroom were four stolen vehicles.

The four suspects were yesterday taken before the Limassol district court which ordered their eight-day imprisonment to facilitate investigations, which are ongoing.

Read More: Anti-Narcotics Unit finds 35 kilos of cannabis in Limassol