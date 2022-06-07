Police find explosives after Nigeria church attack

Police investigating a church shooting in Nigeria say they have recovered improvised explosive devices – which had not detonated – and AK-47 ammunition.

The attack on the St Francis Catholic Church in the southwestern town Owo took place on Sunday (June 5) during Mass.

Authorities have not yet released a death toll, though it has been reported that at least 50 people, including children, died.

Police have also not released information on the identities or motives of the assailants but, in a statement, national police spokesman Olumuyiwa Adejobi did give some further details.

He said some of the gunmen had disguised themselves as congregants while others positioned themselves around the church premises, firing into it from different directions.

A vehicle used by the attackers to escape had been recovered, he said, and its owner was helping with investigations.

[Eyewitness Francis Obi saying:] “We heard two gun shots near this side.”

Francis Obi was inside the church when the shooting started.

He says everyone began running and he and his wife escaped by climbing over a wall.

Though Nigeria has been grappling with militants in the north-east and armed gangs in the north-west, Owo is located in a part of the country not prone to violent conflict over religion.

In the town on Monday (June 6) many shops remained closed.

Security forces were on the streets and helicopters passed overhead.

Nigeria has declared seven days of national mourning with all flags flying at half-mast in the province.

