Police find drugs in car after pursuit

On Sunday evening, members on the Police on vehicle patrol saw a car whose owner did not have a masque. They pointed out to the driver to stop but he accelerated and driving carelessly he tried to escape.

He continued driving in this way, violating also the traffic lights until he entered a dead-end and was forced to stop. The driver and co-driver got out of the car and started running. The co-driver was caught and it was ascertained that he is an applicant of political asylum whose application is still pending.

Following a search, a quantity of cannabis was found in the car. When asked the co-driver gave details on the driver and an arrest warrant has been issued against him.