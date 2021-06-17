Police-Europol operation for human trafficking

Within the framework of a joint operation at a European level, coordinated by Europol and aiming to combat human trafficking, the Cyprus Police arrested one person and found eight possible victims.

According to the Police announcement, between 31 May and 6 June, joint operations took place coordinated by Europol during which 229 people were arrested and 630 possible victims were found all over Europe.

In Cyprus one person was arrested and eight possible victims were found. The case has been filed in the Nicosia Criminal Court. It is being investigated by the Office of Combating Human Trafficking.