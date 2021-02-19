News Local Police draft action plan for Saturday's planned protests in Nicosia, Limassol

Police draft action plan for Saturday’s planned protests in Nicosia, Limassol

Police are drafting an action plan for Saturday’s planned anti-corruption protests in Nicosia and Limassol under the shadow of strong criticism over excessive force they used against activists last week.

They are also sending the message that trouble makers will try to infiltrate the intended  peaceful protests to spark a riot, Philenews reported on Friday.

In the meantime, the Independent Authority for the Investigation of Allegations and Complaints against the Police has appointed a four-member committee to investigate the complaints. Their report should be ready within three months.

Police fear Saturday’s protests in old Nicosia and in Limassol will again be marred by violence because of the trouble makers.

They have also repeated that last week’s clampdown which sparked widespread condemnation was not planned but rather the outcome of a riot.

At the same time, Opposition parties demand the immediate lifting of the ban on mass gatherings arguing this is ant-democratic and violates basic human rights.

The ban is part of covid-19 preventive measures, but activists whose intentions are peaceful argue that they can protect themselves without the help of batons and water cannons.

Last Saturday, several hundred people protested against corruption and restrictions on movement and businesses imposed by authorities to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

With public gatherings banned, police moved to break up the demonstration, kittling demonstrators and deploying water cannon and teargas.

Several people were injured, including a 25-year-old woman who was hit by a volley of water as she held her arms up and danced in the street. She underwent emergency surgery on Monday to save her eyesight.

The violence triggered outrage across the political spectrum and calls for the justice minister, who herself described the scenes as disproportionate, to resign.

Emily Yiolitis is under strong criticism over the way she handled a personal attack on a parody twitter account as well.

She is accused of violating human rights with the help of police which is under her jurisdiction.

Activists argue that for the past year – as Cyprus has been going in and out of lockdown – corruption has sky-rocketed and human rights and liberties have been severely curtailed.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleProposed 15 reef breakwaters aim to protect Cape Kiti-Larnaca airport coastal front
Next articleAction plan drafted by two ministries to highlight extent of Cyprus’ migration crisis

Top Stories

Local

Action plan drafted by two ministries to highlight extent of Cyprus’ migration crisis

Annie Charalambous -
The government has drafted an action plan at both a political and technocratic level in the EU and other international fora aiming to highlight...
Read more
Local

Police draft action plan for Saturday’s planned protests in Nicosia, Limassol

Annie Charalambous -
Police are drafting an action plan for Saturday’s planned anti-corruption protests in Nicosia and Limassol under the shadow of strong criticism over excessive force...
Read more
Local

Proposed 15 reef breakwaters aim to protect Cape Kiti-Larnaca airport coastal front

Annie Charalambous -
A strategic plan aiming towards the protection and improvement of Larnaca’s coastal front proposes the construction of 15 artificial reef breakwaters between Cape Kiti...
Read more
Local

Proposal for speed limit to be reduced to 30km/h across all city roads

Annie Charalambous -
The Road Safety Council is considering the speed limit to be reduced to 30km/h across all city roads in Cyprus, Philenews reported on Friday. Council...
Read more
Photos

Perseverance rover being lowered to Martian surface

george -
Perseverance rover is shown to be lowered to Martian surface by jet-powered "sky crane" descent vehicle in this illustration.
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Action plan drafted by two ministries to highlight extent of Cyprus’ migration crisis

Annie Charalambous -
The government has drafted an action plan at both a political and technocratic level in the EU and other international fora aiming to highlight...
Read more
Local

Proposed 15 reef breakwaters aim to protect Cape Kiti-Larnaca airport coastal front

Annie Charalambous -
A strategic plan aiming towards the protection and improvement of Larnaca’s coastal front proposes the construction of 15 artificial reef breakwaters between Cape Kiti...
Read more
Local

Proposal for speed limit to be reduced to 30km/h across all city roads

Annie Charalambous -
The Road Safety Council is considering the speed limit to be reduced to 30km/h across all city roads in Cyprus, Philenews reported on Friday. Council...
Read more
Local

UN chief to convene informal meeting on Cyprus issue “very soon”

Annie Charalambous -
The UN Secretary General intends to convene an informal meeting on the Cyprus issue very soon to determine whether common ground exists for the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros