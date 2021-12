The Dhekelia Police Directorate donated 23 computers to nine schools. These computers had been confiscated during raids against online gaming and after they were cleaned they were given to nine schools: Eight Greek Cypriot ones and a Turkish Cypriot school in Pyla.

The Deputy Chief of Police said he was happy seeing the confiscated computers be given for a good cause. He noted that the police is dedicated to help the community in any way possible.