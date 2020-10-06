Police dispose grenade found in Aradipou residential area

Larnaca police went on alert on Monday afternoon after a citizen found an oxidised but in working condition defensive grenade in a residential area in Aradipou.

The area was cordoned off and within a couple of hours disposal experts destroyed the grenade which could endanger lives, police said.

Police also reminded the public of the necessary steps to take when they locate a suspicious explosive object.

To begin with, one should never touch or move the suspicious object and immediately inform the police. They should then provide as much information as possible about the area where it was located.

(Philenews)