The Limassol Police continue their investigations into the death of a three-month-old baby. According to the post mortem, the infant’s death on 5 March was due to a head injury from violent shaking.

Police are now considering a possible manslaughter case and have started getting testimonies from the Bulgarian parents’ friends and relatives.

The 37-year-old father and 22-year-old mother had been under the supervision of the Welfare Department. Both deny foul play.